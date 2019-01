Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The city-based Hydro Prokav Pumps (India) Pvt Ltd was presented with EEPC India 41st Southern Region Award in the category of MSME (Pumps, Compressors, Hydraulic & Pneumatic Power Engines).

The company Managing Director, Dr Srinivasa Giri received the EEPC Star Performer Award from Tamil Nadu Governor, Banwari Lal Purohit at a function held at Chennai on December 28, a company release said on Wednesday.