Coimbatore-based startup incubator Aalamaram, that is powered by GoZen.io held its first Demo Day on Saturday (7.6.25) to celebrate the 23 startups it has successfully nurtured, and to showcase the offerings of the startups.

The event had the participation of Sridhar Vembu, Co-Founder of one of India’s leading tech companies Zoho Corp, Ambi Moorthy, CEO, GoZen.io and Aalamaram and various startup founders and investors.

Speaking to the press and media, Ambi Moorthy said that Aalamaram was founded in 2022 with the goal to support startups by offering them valuable mentorship besides a good workspace. Mr.Moorthy shared that they give opportunities to first-generation entrepreneurs who come from rural parts of Tamil Nadu. Most of the startups that come here are bootstrapped, and they receive guidance from experts belonging to their own fields. So far 23 startups have been nurtured by Aalamaram, and these startups have created 200+ jobs. Out of the 23 startups, 5 are founded by women.

Talking about Demo Day, he said this event serves as a platform for the startups to showcase their creations to others and also seek assistance from the invited guests, that include investors. 6 startups exhibited their products at Demo Day 2025 of Aalamaram.

Sridhar Vembu, Co-Founder, Zoho Corp expressed that he felt really impressed by the startups and the high quality of thinking they possess. These startups should be nurtured in a big way so that billion-dollar enterprises could stem from them. He said he is very happy to see that a startup incubator from Coimbatore is nurturing these startups. He said that similar startup incubators should be set up in all districts of Tamil Nadu.

When asked what kind of support should government provide to startups, he said that Indian Government has already simplified various procedures to benefit startups. It should consider further simplifying GST filing and procedures for receiving funds and loans.