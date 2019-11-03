  • Download mobile app
03 Nov 2019, Edition - 1573, Sunday
Textile ERP
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Karni Sena warns of taking ‘action’ against Big Boss if the authorities fail to do so.
  • Wall razed: PM Narendra Modi dedicates 370 abrogation to Sardar Patel
  • Maharashtra will have Shiv Sena chief minister: Sanjay Raut
Travel

Coimbatore

Coimbatore city corporation gets first drainage cleaning robot

Covai Post Network

November 3, 2019

Coimbatore : The City Corporation Sunday received its first Drainage cleaning Robot.

The Rs.36 lakh robot was handed over to the Corporation by HPCL in the presence of Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani at function organised as part of special grievances camp here.

Velumani, along with the district collector, K Rajamani and Corporation Commissioner and Special officer, Sravankumar Jatavath,  watched the functioning of the robot.

Velumani also handed over appointment orders to 29 persons on compassionate grounds in the city corporation. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿