Coimbatore city corporation gets first drainage cleaning robot

Coimbatore : The City Corporation Sunday received its first Drainage cleaning Robot.

The Rs.36 lakh robot was handed over to the Corporation by HPCL in the presence of Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani at function organised as part of special grievances camp here.

Velumani, along with the district collector, K Rajamani and Corporation Commissioner and Special officer, Sravankumar Jatavath, watched the functioning of the robot.

Velumani also handed over appointment orders to 29 persons on compassionate grounds in the city corporation.