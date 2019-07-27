Coimbatore : Coffee Growers welcome Special Task Force

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Coffee growers and all stakeholders have welcomed the announcement of a Special Task Force comprising senior officers of the Commerce Ministry to make a comprehensive study of the problems faced by all sections of the Coffee Industry and Coffee Board.

The Task Force to be set up soon after the Budget Session of the Parliament will extensively engage with the various stakeholders including Growers Associations, examine the functioning of the Coffee Board and make suitable recommendations to the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry and Railwa Piyush Goyal who had announced the initiative.

In a release, UPASI Coffee Committee Chairman Jeffry Rebello stated that Goyal had convened a meeting recently of various Coffee Growers’ Associations to discuss the issues faced by the Industry.



A delegation of Coffee Growers and Exporters Associations had extensive discussions with Goyal on finding a remedy to the problems faced by the Coffee industry He was also appraised of the situation by a group of Karnataka MPs

led by Prahlad Joshi, he said.

All stakeholders have welcomed the initiative, Rebello said in the release issued by UPASI (United Planters Association of Southern India).