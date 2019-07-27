  • Download mobile app
27 Jul 2019, Edition - 1474, Saturday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Pakistan can’t fight full-fledged war with India, says Rajnath Singh
  • US approves sales to support Pak’s F-16 fighter jets for 24×7 end-use monitoring
  • Around 2000 passengers stranded as Mahalakshmi Express held up
Travel

Coimbatore

Coimbatore : Coffee Growers welcome Special Task Force

Covai Post Network

July 27, 2019

Coimbatore : Coffee growers and all stakeholders have welcomed the announcement  of a  Special Task Force comprising senior officers of the Commerce Ministry to make a comprehensive study of the problems faced by all sections of the Coffee Industry and Coffee Board.

The Task Force to be set up soon after the Budget Session of the Parliament will extensively engage with the various stakeholders including Growers Associations, examine the functioning of the Coffee Board and make suitable recommendations to the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry and Railwa Piyush Goyal who had announced the initiative.

In a release, UPASI Coffee Committee Chairman Jeffry Rebello stated that Goyal had convened a meeting recently of various Coffee Growers’ Associations to discuss the issues faced by the Industry.
     
A delegation of Coffee Growers and Exporters  Associations had extensive discussions with Goyal on finding a remedy to the problems faced by the Coffee industry He was also  appraised of the situation by a group of  Karnataka MPs 
led by Prahlad Joshi, he said.

All stakeholders have welcomed the initiative, Rebello said in the release issued by UPASI (United Planters Association of Southern India).

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿