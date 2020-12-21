Coimbatore Corporation engineers receive training from German group

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore Corporation engineers are being trained by a German organisation to design safe roads.

Safe roads are to be designed in Coimbatore, Bhubaneswar and Kochi by a German organisation (German Development Agency) through the Indian Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

In this context, it was decided to provide one-week training to the engineers belonging to the Corporation of Coimbatore through a German organisation. The training class started yesterday at a private hotel in Coimbatore. The training was initiated by the Deputy Commissioner of the Corporation, Madurandhaki, who said:

This training is provided by the German organisation on the construction of safe roads, road design with an emphasis on pedestrians, and how a street should be safe for all, including roadside vendors and the elderly.

This exercise explains the importance of a street not only for vehicular traffic but also for the safety of pedestrians, as well as the construction of sidewalks and streetlights. This will enable engineers to build modern and safe roads in Coimbatore.

The training was attended by Coimbatore Corporation Executive Engineer (Smart City) Saravanakumar, assistant Engineers, German Organisation Coach Vidya Mohankumar, coordinator Ranjith among others.