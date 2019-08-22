  • Download mobile app
23 Aug 2019, Edition - 1501, Friday
Coimbatore

Coimbatore credit plan pegged at Rs19,425 cr

Covai Post Network

August 22, 2019

Coimbatore : The Annual Credit Plan for 2019-20 for the district has been pegged at Rs 19,425 crore, the highest in Tamil Nadu.

The plan, prepared by NABARD, was released by District Collector K Rajamani here today.

The agriculture sector has been allotted Rs 7,440 crore, SMEs Rs 8,673 crore and other priority sectors Rs 3,312 crore, he said.

Banks in Valaparai had been asked to open more ATMs, Rajamani said all banks there would function from 10 am to 4 PM in future for the benefit of the public

