Coimbatore crosses century mark, Tirupur reports 35 new Covid19 positive cases

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With 22 fresh positive cases in Coimbatore, the total number of Covid-19 patients crossed century mark, touching 119 today.

However, the highest number of 35 was reported in nearby Tirupur, and the total cases stood at 60 today.

Coimbatore for the last three consecutive days was reporting fresh positive cases of 11, 26 and 22, taking the total to 119 from 97, yesterday, official sources said.

While 17 cases of Coimbatore were reported in Podanur area, two in Anamalai and three in Uthukuli, they said

While Erode reported four fresh cases, bringing the number to 64, Salem touched 17 after reporting four fresh positive cases.

There was no fresh cases in Nilgiris district.

Coimbatore, Erode and Tirupur are now under Red Zone.

Meanwhile, the city Police Commissioner, Sumit Saran warned to book people if they violated lock down.

The City police has tightened vehicle checks at 33 strategic points to curb people’s movements.