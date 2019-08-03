  • Download mobile app
03 Aug 2019
Coimbatore

Coimbatore : Domestic servant nabbed for stealing jewellery, cash worth Rs 2.07 crore

Covai Post Network

August 3, 2019

Coimbatore : Police have arrested a domestic servant on charges of stealing Rs 2.07 crore worth of gold jewels and cash from a mill owner’s house in the city a week ago.

The mill owner Silesh Ethiraj had on July 31 lodged a complaint that gold and diamond jewels and Rs 18 lakh cash, totalling Rs 2.07 crore, were missing from his house when his family was away for two days and that
a domestic help was also missing.

On investigation, it was found that the servant, Bikash Kumar Roy, hailing from Jharkhand, had boarded the Ernakulam Patna train on July 29 night. One of the three special police teams had gone to Patna to nab the robber, police said.

Based on the photograph and information given to Railway Protection Force, Bankura police in West Bengal managed to nab Bikash Thursday and the special police team brought him here late Friday night, they said today.

The booty was recovered from the accused, who was remanded and lodged in the Central Jail here, police added.

﻿