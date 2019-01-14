Coimbatore hospital successfully reconstructs both breasts for cancer patient

Covai Post Network

A microsurgery at Ganga Hospital has successfully reconstructed both breasts for a 39 year old cancer patient using her own tissues.

Introducing this new technology procedure, Ganga Hospital Oncoplastic Breast Surgeon Dr. Raja Shanmuga Krishnan said that increased awareness and regular examination has resulted in early identification of breast cancer patients.

Although there is a need for increased awareness, the trend is on the positive side. This has caused many patients come early and obtain almost complete cure. Since it affects more young people now, surgeons have devised techniques to allow immediate or early reconstruction of the breast after removal of the breast.

This has become the norm in the West, so much so the National Health Service in the United Kingdom has made it mandatory that every breast cancer patient should be enlightened about the possibilities and further reconstruction after mastectomy for breast cancer.

In India too this is now possible with advanced microsurgical techniques.

Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore has recently started a Breast Reconstruction division. A 39 year old lady was diagnosed with breast cancer in both her breasts.

Dr. Vimala Kannan Surgical Oncologist explained to her the need for removal of both the breasts. Since the lady was young she wanted to explore the possibilities of breast reconstruction.

In the Breast Care Centre Dr. Raja Shanmuga Krishnan Oncoplastic Breast Surgeon explained that the breasts could be immediately reconstructed by removal of some tissues from her thighs.

The tissue was removed along with the blood vessels of 1.5mm in diameter. It was shaped like a breast and the nipple was created. It was anchored to the chest wall and brought back to life by attaching the tissue to the artery and the veins in the chest wall.

With this the patient does not have to live without breasts and the consequent psychological impact. Immediate breast reconstruction helps to preserve body image, provides self-confidence and esteem to go back to the normal activities of life.

Ganga Breast Care Centre has started a Whats App Helpline +919952617171 so that patients can ask their doubts. The doctor would answer their questions within 24 hours.