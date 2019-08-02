Coimbatore : Major trade unions ask Centre to withdraw labour law proposal

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Over 150 workers belonging to major trade unions Friday staged a demonstration in the city semanding the immediate withdrawal of the Centre’s proposal to reduce the 44 labour laws into four laws.

The workers raised slogans against the Centre and demanded that the proposal should be immediately withdrawn as it will seriously affect the working class, which is already suffering and instead favour corporates and big companies.

They also demanded putting an end to privatisation of Public Sector Undertakings like Salem Steel Plant and in Defense sectors.

They also lodged their protest against the sorry state of the BSNL.

Workers from INTUC, AITUC,CITU, HMS, MLF, LPF and AICCTU participated in the demonstration