Coimbatore Management Association announces new office bearers

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Coimbatore Management Association (CMA), affiliated to the All India Management Association (AIMA), today announced the new office bearers for the year 2018-19.

Prashanth Subramanian, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Quadrasystems.net India Private Limited has been elected as President at the Managing Committee Meeting held recently.

The Vice Presidents areJayakumar Ramdass, Managing Director, Mahendra Pumps Private Limited and R. Varadarajan, Whole Time Director, Rajshree Sugars Limited. N. Krishnakumar, CEO, Akarsh Advertising Consultants was elected Secretary and Dr. P. Sadhasivam, Director, GRG School of Management Studies was elected as Jt. Secretary. CA M. Ramji will be the Treasurer.

According to Prashanth Subramanian, President, Coimbatore Management Association, “We’re already in the fourth industrial revolution, and disruptive technologies like machine learning and AI are changing the way business is done across the globe. As an institution formed to promote professional excellence in management, it is our goal at CMA to ensure that we help businesses, professional managers and academia to learn and adapt to the fast changing business environment, and to acquire new skills while embracing transformation for a better future.”