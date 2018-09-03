  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
03 Sep 2018, Edition - 1147, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Acid was thrown at during Congress victory celebrations in Karnataka’s Tumkur as 25 people have been injured
  • Congress writes to the Goa Governor demanding president’s rule in the state due to Manohar Parrikar’s constant absence
  • CBI gets custody of Sharad Kalaskar
  • 200-year-old National Museum in Brazil gripped by massive fire
  • Cancer-stricken beggar gives Rs 5,000 for Kerala flood relief
  • Varavara Rao attended funeral of Maoist commander
  • 5 men arrested by cops in Coimbatore for allegedly plotting to kill a pro-Hindu leader
  • IND vs ENG: Sunil Gavaskar slams Indian batsmen for over-dependence on Virat Kohli after Southampton loss
Travel

Coimbatore

Coimbatore Management Association announces new office bearers

Covai Post Network

September 3, 2018

Coimbatore : The Coimbatore Management Association (CMA), affiliated to the All India Management Association (AIMA), today announced the new office bearers for the year 2018-19.

Prashanth Subramanian, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Quadrasystems.net India Private Limited has been elected as President at the Managing Committee Meeting held recently.

The Vice Presidents areJayakumar Ramdass, Managing Director, Mahendra Pumps Private Limited and R. Varadarajan, Whole Time Director, Rajshree Sugars Limited. N. Krishnakumar, CEO, Akarsh Advertising Consultants was elected Secretary and Dr. P. Sadhasivam, Director, GRG School of Management Studies was elected as Jt. Secretary. CA M. Ramji will be the Treasurer.

According to Prashanth Subramanian, President, Coimbatore Management Association, “We’re already in the fourth industrial revolution, and disruptive technologies like machine learning and AI are changing the way business is done across the globe. As an institution formed to promote professional excellence in management, it is our goal at CMA to ensure that we help businesses, professional managers and academia to learn and adapt to the fast changing business environment, and to acquire new skills while embracing transformation for a better future.”

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿