  • Download mobile app
23 May 2021, Edition - 2140, Sunday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Allocate 60 million COVID vaccine doses to India: Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi urges US President Joe Biden
  • By December end, vaccine will be available to all…its calendar has been set: BJP chief JP Nadda’s tall claim
  • India reports 2,76,070 new #COVID19 cases, 3,69,077 discharges & 3,874 deaths in last 24 hrs.
Travel

Coimbatore

Coimbatore Masjidhul Hudha Mosque against Corona – Masjid emerging as Guidance & Counselling- centre

Covai Post Network

May 23, 2021

Share

Masjidhul Hudha has initiated Guidance & Counselling sessions for our community to overcome the existing pandemic Covid19

Covid 19 is on verge of threat in Coimbatore district. Most of the people are infected in different ways in Coimbatore.

Masjid Ul Hudha has established itself as a centre for medical advice and guidance regarding Covid 19. In this current scenario, it plays a great
role in providing psychological Counselling for our community.

Masjidhul Hudha, an ancient traditional masjid, has established its fame since 40 years in Karumbukkadai.
In this crucial condition Masjidhul Hudha plays a pivotal role in directing & guiding our community regarding Covid 19 awareness. Now It also functions as a Covid19 information centre.

Guidance for people regarding Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme has also been provided by this organisation. Moreover Direct Consultation with doctor has also been arranged for the welfare of the people.

It also works as a Call Centre by providing details regarding;
1. No.of hospitals undertaking Covid treatment for patients.
2. Details on total no.of beds in all hospitals with oxygen concentrators..

Planning and implementation is done in providing lunch and dinner for free of cost to impoverished people mainly in important public places such as hospitals & Railway station.

This integrated work is being done by Jamaat – e – Islami – Hind & SIO with great
dedication even in this Covid crisis.

This organization highlights the importance of helping the needy as well as providing awareness regarding Covid19. It emphasizes on preventive measures to be taken by the people to safeguard themselves from this pandemic. Finally it states the role of an individual & society in fighting against this Covid19.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿