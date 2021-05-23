Coimbatore Masjidhul Hudha Mosque against Corona – Masjid emerging as Guidance & Counselling- centre

Covai Post Network

Masjidhul Hudha has initiated Guidance & Counselling sessions for our community to overcome the existing pandemic Covid19

Covid 19 is on verge of threat in Coimbatore district. Most of the people are infected in different ways in Coimbatore.

Masjid Ul Hudha has established itself as a centre for medical advice and guidance regarding Covid 19. In this current scenario, it plays a great

role in providing psychological Counselling for our community.

Masjidhul Hudha, an ancient traditional masjid, has established its fame since 40 years in Karumbukkadai.

In this crucial condition Masjidhul Hudha plays a pivotal role in directing & guiding our community regarding Covid 19 awareness. Now It also functions as a Covid19 information centre.

Guidance for people regarding Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme has also been provided by this organisation. Moreover Direct Consultation with doctor has also been arranged for the welfare of the people.

It also works as a Call Centre by providing details regarding;

1. No.of hospitals undertaking Covid treatment for patients.

2. Details on total no.of beds in all hospitals with oxygen concentrators..

Planning and implementation is done in providing lunch and dinner for free of cost to impoverished people mainly in important public places such as hospitals & Railway station.

This integrated work is being done by Jamaat – e – Islami – Hind & SIO with great

dedication even in this Covid crisis.

This organization highlights the importance of helping the needy as well as providing awareness regarding Covid19. It emphasizes on preventive measures to be taken by the people to safeguard themselves from this pandemic. Finally it states the role of an individual & society in fighting against this Covid19.