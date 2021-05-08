Coimbatore NGO aids in school infrastructure development

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore Acme Round Table 133 along with Coimbatore Acme Ladies Circle 85 has on Saturday inaugurated a two-classroom block at Panchayat Union Middle School, Samichettipalayam. The block was constructed with support from Round Table India Trust and Kasthuri Foundation, Coimbatore.

While there are several community service projects being implemented concurrently by Round Table India across the country, ‘Freedom Through Education’ is the ongoing National project. The project aims to provide physical infrastructure to schools aimed at supporting the education of underprivileged children. The organisation is involved in building classrooms, toilets and providing other amenities like drinking water facility, library, science lab, playgrounds, etc to schools across the country that are catering to children from lesser privileged sections of the society.

.

In a press release by the Coimbatore chapter of the organisation, it is said, “Coimbatore Acme Round Table 133 a chartered table of Round Table India, in a span of 27 years have completed various projects to benefit the less privileged children, brothers and sisters in our society. Freedom through education is the mantra of our various projects and in the process to achieve the same; we have constructed more than 100 classrooms benefitting around 4000 students in and around Coimbatore.”

The chapter does various community services like donating limbs for the needy people, blood donations, Go Green Projects, sanitation projects like building individual toilet blocks in houses by adopting villages, setting up self-employment opportunities for differently-abled people. The organisation has also contributed covid care supplies to various hospitals.

Area Chairman Pradeep Rajappa, Area Chairperson Shalaka Vora, Table Chairman Siddarth Ramesh, Circle Chairperson Samyuktha along with other executives and members in the presence of the school Headmaster and staff of Panchayat Union Middle School, Samichettipalayam, inaugurated the project.