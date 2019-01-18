Coimbatore- Pollachi Passenger special extended for six months

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Train No. 06083/06084 and 06085/06086 Coimbatore- Pollachi- Coimbatore Passenger specials are extended for a further period of six months from January 22 to July 20.

Passenger Special train No. 06083 Coimbatore – Pollachi Passenger special will depart from Coimbatore at 05.40 AM and will stop at Podanur, Kinatukadavu will reach Pollachi 07.05 AM, a Southern Railway Release said Friday.

In return train no. 06084 Pollachi – Coimbatore Special will depart from Pollachi at 7.30 AM and will stop at Kinatukadavu, Podanur and will reach Coimbatore Junction at 08.45 AM.

Train No. 06085 Coimbatore – Pollachi Passenger special will depart from Coimbatore at 6.30 PM, with stop at Podanu, Kinatukadavu and Pollachi at 8 PM.

In return train no. 06086 Pollachi – Coimbatore Special will depart from Pollachi at 8.30 PM and will stop at Kinatukadavu, Podanur to reach Coimbatore Junction at 9.50 PM, the release said.