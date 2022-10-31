Coimbatore Prozone Mall “Diwali Kondattam” Prize Distribution Ceremony for Winners

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore – Prozone Mall had announced a shopping celebration called “Diwali Kondattam” for the people of Coimbatore to celebrate Diwali in style and to delight them and their families. As a result, the mall was crowded with people. General Public participated in this shopping festival with their families and bought things with their hearts.

The sale was announced including bumper prizes for buyers of Rs.4999- and above and Rs.1000 vouchers and guaranteed prizes for buyers of Rs.9999- and above.

The winners of the competitions were selected by the children of the public who had come to shop at Prozone Mall.

Mrs. Dayananda Maheshwari from Coimbatore was won the first prize of a family tour to Malaysia by Sterling Resorts. The second prize was a TVS Jupiter two-wheeler presented by TVS to Mr. Gautham from Coimbatore. The third prize was a 10 gram gold coin presented by Kotak Bank to Mr. Sethu.

Mr. Jerry, Coimbatore Radio City’s General Manager (Kerala & Rest of Tamil Nadu) and Regional Market Manager of Kotak Mahindra Bank Mr. S. Shri Balaji and founder of Ponmani Industries Mr. Suresh, Mrs.Nisha Tholath, Inspector of police, Puliakulam Station, Mr. Prasanna, Zonal head, TVS Groups, Mr.Kanagaraj, Director, Photo Boys Groups and Mr.Daniel, Suriyan FM were the Chief Guest and they distributed the prizes to the winners.