Coimbatore student gets 3rd NEET rank in State

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With an impressive total of 676 out of 720 in NEET, FITJEE city student got the State rank third.

Elamathy V of the two-year zenith programme of FIITJEE Coimbatore got an impressive 676 out of 720 and a whopping percentile of 99.9 in physics, chemistry and biology, respectively.

“It is the early start of my preparation for the NEET that has given me ample time to strengthen my understanding of the fundamentals of physics, chemistry and biology and of course, I would not have been what I’m today without the timely guidance, utmost care and tremendous support from my parents and FIITJEE teachers. I truly owe them a lot,” she said in a statement by FITJEE here.

While three students obtained the 600-plus landmark, seven surpassed an aggregate of 500.

At a gathering to commend the laudable performances of centre head Sourov Mondal, said, “This is one of the most sensational moments that the entire FIITJEE is extremely proud of.”