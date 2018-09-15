Coimbatore to host two-day Hackathon

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Coimbatore corporation will be hosting a two day-long Hackathon, organised by Coimbatore chapter of TIE on September 29.

Releasing the posters of the 2-day event, City Corporation Commissioner and Special Commissioner, Dr Vijayakarthikeyan the corporation will be deploying the ideas that generated at the two-day event for solving some of the civic problems faced by the city. Previous editions of Hackathon had suggested air quality monitoring devices to be placed in the city, which has been done, he said.

Appealing to the people to participate in the event, he said this time the theme of the event was “Decoding Urban Civic Challenges Harnessing Codes.” Already 300 teams from schools, colleges and corporates have confirmed participation in the event.

Among the topics that the participants can chose include Machine learning, Artificial intelligence, robotics, data analytics, cognitive computing, internet of things and Black chain, TiE Coimbatore President, G Karthikeyan said.