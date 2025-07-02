Coimbatore to host World’s first franchise-format Equestrian League ; Tamilnadu is all set to host India’s biggest showjumping league

Covai Post Network

Equine Sports India Federation, in association with Indigenous Horse Society, Tamil Nadu is organizing the first edition of Equestrian Champions League – India’s biggest showjumping league in Coimbatore.

Mr.A.S.Sakti Balaji, President, Indigenous Horse Society, Tamil Nadu chaired a press conference on Wednesday at Alexander Equestrian Club in the city to announce the event and its schedule. He said that this is the first state-based franchise model Equestrian League event, and it is all set to be held in Coimbatore District from July 4th to 6th at Beside – The Equestrian Crest, Molapalayam.

“We have 6 teams in the league – Chennai Bulls representing Tamil Nadu, Pegasus Sports (Kerala), Bengaluru Knights (Karnataka), Golconda Chargers (Telangana), Quantum Reigns (Goa) and Elite Equestrians (West Bengal). These teams have acquired some of the top-rated, well-accomplished equestrians in India, who are all set with their horses to showcase the best show jumping performances,” said Mr.Balaji.

This national-level showjumping event will be held in 2 categories – Showjumping 110 cms and 120 cms. Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) – approved Judges Karandeep and Sameer from New Delhi will evaluate the performances. The inaugural ceremony is on 4th of July where the Chief Guest, A.Raja Member of Parliament – Nilgiris Constituency will inaugurate the league along with celebrities and esteemed business leaders and icons from Coimbatore.

The venue Beside – The Equestrian Crest at Molapalayam will have a capacity to seat upto 2000 persons and can accommodate upto 3000 persons. All the basic amenities including toilets, drinking water, security, food kiosks, etc., have been arranged. V. Abdurahiman, Minister for Sports, Government of Kerala will be the Chief Guest of the closing ceremony and the awards presentation.

This event that is taking place during this weekend will surely be an action packed adventure and a family-friendly event. To encourage equestrian sport enthusiasts, animal lovers and the public, free tickets are made available. Tickets can be obtained from ticketprix.com.