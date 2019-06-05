Collector warns illegally functioning hotel, resorts

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : District Collector K Rajamani Wednesday warned of legal action against those who are running hotels and resorts without valid licences to attract tourists in the district.

It has come to the notice that many luxury hotels and resorts are being run in and around the city, which is a major tourist destination and also has proximity to other tourist centres, Rajamani said in a release here.

The administration has formed a committee of officials from different departments including revenue, police and corporation to carry out a study of such hotels, resorts and farmhouses functioning in and around the district, he said.

Those found violating the rules and running their establishments without valid licences will attract legal action and closure of their units, Rajamani said.