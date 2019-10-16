Colour themed Kalam library inaugurated to commemorate birth anniversary

Covai Post Network

Colour themed Dr Kalam Library was inaugurated by The Arc Foundation India and Rotary Club of Coimbatore Heritage as a mark of love and tribute to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary at the Government High School, Koundampalayam.

The chief guest for the event was Rtn ChandraSekhar of Rotary Club of Coimbatore Heritage addressed the students on various activities and achievements of Dr Kalam. It was followed by the inauguration of Dr Kalam Library at their campus.

The Joint Managing Trustee of The Arc Foundation India, M.A. Aparna addressed the children on the purpose of inaugurating such a library. Young story tellers from the school beautifully narrated the story of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

Dr Kalam Library was first started by The Arc Foundation India and CCMC on October 15th ,2015. Inspired by the works of Dr.Kalam, this initiative was started with the aim of creating an intellectual forum in the schools to oragnise various moral story telling programmes , intra and inter School level contests , other educational programmes etc.

“Today we have reached the level of opening the 65th library under the name of Dr Kalam. Various organisations like Rotary’s , Ladies Circle , Lions Club , Colleges , schools , apartments and general public have supported this initiative from the beginning and made it successful till today “ said Aparna.