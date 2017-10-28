Committee to discuss Air Port expansion in Coimbatore to be formed

A committee, headed by a senior IAS officer, will be formed soon to discuss the expansion process of Coimbatore Air Port, State Local Administration minister, S P Velumani said today.

The committee would help in negotiating so that a conclusion could be arrived at with regard to the compensation to be provided to the owners while acquiring land for expansion, which was a long pending project, Velumani said.

Talking to reporters after a high level meeting on Air Port expansion project, Velumani said that being a industrial hub, both textile and engineering, not only the passenger facility, but increase in cargo traffic has to be considered while expanding the Air Port.

Besides Coimbatore, the exports from nearby Tirupur will also get a boost and more investments will come to the region, he said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan, Civil Aviation secretary, Rajeev Choube and Airport Authority of India Chairman, Guruprasad Mahapatra, were among those present at the meeting.