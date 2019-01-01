  • Download mobile app
01 Jan 2019
Coimbatore

Compensation for SIHS colony ROB agreed upon, worrs to begin soon

Covai Post Network

January 1, 2019

Coimbatore : With stakeholders agreeing to accept the compensation offered by the Government, the long awaited works for SIHS Colony Railway over bridge will commence soon.

The agreement was arrived at a meeting the State Municipal Administraion minister, S P Velumani had with the land owners in the presence of senior district officials, including Collector, T N Hariharan here last evening, official sources said.

The Rs.21.16 crore over bridge was announced in 2012 and as the works were in progress to lay service road, the land owners obtained stay from High Court seeking increased compensation in 2014.

With various rounds of talks failed to settle the issue, Velumani discussed the issue yesterday with the land owners and agreed to pay as directed by the Court.

The work will commence immediately after the stay is vacated, they said.

