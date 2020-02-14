Complex kidney transplantation performed in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A city super specialty hospital successfully performed a complex kidney transplantation on a 12-year old boy donated by his maternal uncle both having a condition called haemophilia.

This is claimed to be the first time in the world that both the donor and the recipient with haemophilia undergoing safe and successful kidney donation and transplantation respectively.

Kiran (name changed), was presented to nephrologist Dr. V. Mangalakumar of Kovai Medical Centre andd Hospital (KMCH) 5 months ago with advanced kidney failure, developed due to a genetic condition called Alport’s syndrome.

Mangalakumar advised kidney transplantation for him and maternal uncle came forward to donate one of his kidneys to nephew, an hospital release said Friday.

However during the evaluation it was found that both the donor and the recipient were having another genetic condition called Haemophilia, a blood disorder that’s due to deficiency of a clotting protein.

Surgery in these cases will be very risky as it carries a high risk of uncontrollable bleeding and so far nowhere in the world kidney transplantation surgery was done to a recipient with Haemophilia from a donor who also has Haemophilia as these cases are considered to have a very high risk for bleeding after surgery.

In Haemophilia cases replacing the missing protein will restore the clotting mechanism temporarily and stop the bleeding.

This should be continued for at least 10 days after the surgery to minimise late bleeding complications, it said.

After suggestion by Dr. Rama Prabhahari, consultant haematologist, for replacing the missing clotting protein and plan for surgery, Mangalakumar and his team performed the complex transplantion.

Both the donor surgery and the recipient surgery went well without any complications. and the donor was discharged 5 days after the surgery and Kiran went home after 10 days, who now has normal kidney function and enjoying a healthy life.