Confusion continues to prevail over positive cases in Coimbatore and Salem

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Confusion continue to prevail with regard the active cases reported in the region particularly Coimbatore and Salem.

Though there was no no fresh cases reported in Coimbatore today, the medical bulletin showed the active cases in Coimbatore as 155 today, whereas it was 153 yesterday, as against 161 on Wednesday.

In the report it was 150 as of yesterday and with five cases on June four it has become 155.

And there was no mention of two additional cases.

While 144 patients were discharged from Coimbatore, with nine active cases and one death, it comes to only 154 and still one case was missing.

Similar was the report in Salem, where seven new cases –six indigenous and one imported–were reported today, totalling 214, instead of 216, as against 209 till yesterday, missing two persons.

While there was no positive cases in Nilgiris, Erode and Tirupur.