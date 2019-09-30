Cong demo in October end against BJP for its failure to revive economy

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu Congress will hold a State-wide demonstration in protest against the BJP-led Centre for its failure to revive the Indian economy.

Briefing reporters on the deliberations of one-day special General Body meeting of the party here, Alagiri said that the meeting passed 10 resolutions and decided to hold State wide protest demonstration in October end against BJP-led Government for its failure to bring the economy back to tracks.

Stating that Finance minister, Nirmala Seetharaman was not an economic expert, and that had led to the economy slowdown, he said that the reason the BJPwas in power was the failure of Congress to deliver properly.

On the oft-repeated remarks by Home Minister, Amit Shah blaming Jawaharlal Nehru for Kashmir problem, Alagiri said that it was Nehru who played a major role in integrating Kashmir with India and it was not his failure to retrieve Pakistan occupied Kashmir but that of Mount Batten.

” India is not one State, but a Union of States with different language, culture andthe idea of One Nation, One Language, One religion and one culture is not not possible here,” he said.

The meeting also condemned as political vendetta the arrest of senior party leader and former finance minister,P Chidambaram and the attempt to impose Hindi on non-Hindi speaking State, he said.

Taking a dig at political parties particularly ruling AIADMK for spending crores of rupees for by-elections, Alagiri said that the Congress has no money to spend.

The Congress workers should work hard to see the candidates of Secular Progressive Alliance win the by-poll in Vikravandi and Nanguneri.