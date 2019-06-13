Cong-DMK alliance betrayed TN, not BJP: Velumani

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : It was Congress-DMK alliance at the Centre which betrayed the people of Tamil Nadu and the State and not BJP, the State Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani said Thursday.

Talking to reporters, Velumani, who had returned from Delhi after attending a meeting on water management, said that BJP had not done anything wrong to the state.

The DMK and Congress, which ruled the country for 10 years, had betrayed the people and also Tamil Nadu, he said.

Stating that he had attended the water management meeting in Delhi and met Union ministers, Amit Shah and Piyush Goyal, and put forward the State’s demands, he said both had assured to fulfill the State’s needs.

On the party meeting held at Chennai yesterday, he said it was already decided to meet on that day to discuss the reason for DMK winning from more seats and also review the preparedness for local body elections.

“Both Edapadi Palanisamy and O Paneerselvam are like brothers and guiding both the party and the government. There is no problem”,he said, adding that the opposition parties and a section of media were expecting ‘something to happen’; but it will never happen.

The people wanted the continuance of AIADMK government and had voted in favour of the party in nine constituencies, including Sulur near here in the bypolls, he claimed,

The Government has taken up Rs 5,000 crore worth project for proper water supply to the people, as the State was facing the nature’s brunt, leading to scarcity of water, he said.

The government is taking steps to tackle the situation and will supply 2,400 MLD more water than provided by the DMK government.

Joining issue with DMK President, M K Stalin, who had claimed that Kongu region was converted into the citadel of his party, Velumani said that it was clear that AIADMK had comfortably won the Sulur bypoll and there was no decrease in the vote percentage in the region.

The people have realised that DMK had won the polls on false promises and this will reflect in the local body election results, Velumani said.