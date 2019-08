Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Nearly 200 Congress workers today staged demonstrations at two places in the city protesting against the arrest of seniorp partyleader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in Delhi.

The workers raised slogans against the BJP-led Centre and accused the Government of political vendetta against Chidambaram by ‘foisting false charges’.

A section staged a protest near south taluk office, and another at Gandhipark, police said.