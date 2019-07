Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Nearly 50 Congress workers today staged a demonstration in the city, protesting against the detention of party’s Uttar Pradesh General secretary Priyanka Gandhi there.

The workers, led by TNCC working president ‘Mayura’ Jayakumar, raised slogans against the Uttar Pradesh Government and the BJP top leadership.

Jayakumar condemned the detention of Priyanka, who was going to meet the kin of the 10 tribespeople killed in the shootout there.