Congress workers take out gas funeral in Coimbatore

Coimbatore : Placing a gas cylinder on a coffin, Congress workers in the city Tuesday staged a demonstration seeking immediate withdrawal of cooking gas price hike.

Led by Working President of Tamil Nadu unit, Mayura Jayakumar, the workers took out the funeral of the cylinder by placing it in a pall.

They raised slogans against BJP Government for its failure to bring the prices of petroleum products under check.

Stating that the cylinder prices were around rs.400 during Congress rule, they said that the Government had failed to check the prices of not only gas but also other essential commodities, which hit the common man.