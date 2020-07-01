  • Download mobile app
02 Jul 2020, Edition - 1815, Thursday
Travel

Coimbatore

Containment zone monitor vehicle launched in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

July 1, 2020

Coimbatore : The city police commissioner, Sumit Saran today launched Containment Zone Monitor Squad Vehicles to create awareness about the Coronavirus infection among the public.

The vehicle, each in four divisions, will have a sub-inspector and two police constables, who will create awareness by public addressing system and work from morning to night.

Police used to create awareness and monitor on two wheelers and four wheelers in the zones.

They will strictly monitor the unnecessary movement of outsiders in the containment zones.

