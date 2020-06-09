Cool drinks with plastic covers banned in Nilgiris

Covai Post Network

Ooty : NIlgiris District Collector, J Innocent Divya today banned the sales of cool drinks in small packets manufactures by Paper Boat from July one.

The environment department in its research has found that banned plastics were used inside and outside the packet, which is harmful to health, she said in a release.

In view of this, the administration issued order banning the sales of such packets, including that of other brands.

Divya warned to take stringent action against those traders and shopkeepers, who violate the orders and continue to sell the drinks.