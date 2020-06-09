  • Download mobile app
09 Jun 2020, Edition - 1792, Tuesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Covid-19: 9,600 cases in a day, India’s daily count world’s 3rd highest
  • No power to direct private hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients free, Centre tells SC
  • Total number of COVID19 positive cases in Jharkhand stands at 843 including 447 active cases, 390 recovered and 6 deaths: State Health Department
Travel

Coimbatore

Cool drinks with plastic covers banned in Nilgiris

Covai Post Network

June 9, 2020

Ooty : NIlgiris District Collector, J Innocent Divya today banned the sales of cool drinks in small packets manufactures by Paper Boat from July one.

The environment department in its research has found that banned plastics were used inside and outside the packet, which is harmful to health, she said in a release.

In view of this, the administration issued order banning the sales of such packets, including that of other brands.

Divya warned to take stringent action against those traders and shopkeepers, who violate the orders and continue to sell the drinks.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿