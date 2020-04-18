Corona will come under control by May 3: S P Velumani

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani Saturday exuded confidence that Coronavirus outbreak

will be brought under total control in the district by May three.

With war footing preventive measures taken by the Government the disease was coming under control day by day and of the 2,075 tests carried out in the last four days only two tested positive, he said.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of introducing the mew Rapid Test kit for Coronavirus testing, Velumani said that 127 persons are undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in the ESI Hospital here.

Stating that tests were being carried out only with seven devices, he said that at present the city received 2,000 rapid test kit, which

would help for speedy test and more kits are expected shortly.

A total of Rs.11 crore were received towards Covid-19 Chief Minister’s Relief fund from Coimbatore, he said.

Velumani also warned stringent action against those selling essential items at higher prices.

Earlier, five persons from five hotspot areas in the city were subjected to test by the new rapid test kit.