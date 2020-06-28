  • Download mobile app
28 Jun 2020, Edition - 1811, Sunday
Coimbatore

Coronavirus infection check at Ukkadam fish market, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

June 28, 2020

Coimbatore : The customers and the retail vendors in the fish market in Ukkadam were subjected to test for Coronavirus infection
today.

With increased incidents of positive cases for the last one week, the district administration and Corporation officials are taking steps
to prevent the spread and asking the citizens to wear face marks and also to maintain social distancing.

Anticipating larger crowd being Sunday, the corporation officials, led by Commissioner and Special Officer, Sravanakumar Jathavat carried out PCR checks at the fish market for the vendors and the customers, who were maintaining queue to buy fish.

Similarly, the officials, from flying squad carried out inspection at Kottaimedu, where a woman bank employee reported positive.

