Coronavirus infection check at Ukkadam fish market, Coimbatore

Coimbatore : The customers and the retail vendors in the fish market in Ukkadam were subjected to test for Coronavirus infection

today.

With increased incidents of positive cases for the last one week, the district administration and Corporation officials are taking steps

to prevent the spread and asking the citizens to wear face marks and also to maintain social distancing.

Anticipating larger crowd being Sunday, the corporation officials, led by Commissioner and Special Officer, Sravanakumar Jathavat carried out PCR checks at the fish market for the vendors and the customers, who were maintaining queue to buy fish.

Similarly, the officials, from flying squad carried out inspection at Kottaimedu, where a woman bank employee reported positive.