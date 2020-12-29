  • Download mobile app
29 Dec 2020
Coimbatore

Corporation Commissioner asks officials to check for rainwater harvesting

Covai Post Network

December 29, 2020

Share

A review meeting was held at the Coimbatore Corporation office under the chairmanship of Commissioner Kumaravel Pandian on the ongoing development and drinking water works under the Smart City project.

The Corporation Commissioner said at the meeting:

Under the Smart City project in Coimbatore, various works are being carried out to rehabilitate ponds, upgrade them, set up parks, construct underground sewers, provide drinking water and construct model roads. These tasks must be completed qualitatively and quickly.

All applications such as electricity, flashing billboards and telecommunications facilities on the model roads are designed to go underground. Modern lighting facilities are being constructed along the sidewalks. These tasks need to be done and completed quickly.

Ward wise supply of drinking water in the Corporation of Coimbatore should be carried out smoothly. He instructed officials to inspect rainwater harvesting facilities in houses.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Madurantaki, Municipal Engineer Lakshmanan, Project Engineers Gnanavel and others.

