Corporation of Coimbatore plans to dispose of 300 garbage bins in Central Zone

Covai Post Network

Corporation officials plan to remove more than 300 rubbish bins placed in public places in areas that fall under the Coimbatore Corporation Central Zone.

It is planned to set up micro composting centres on behalf of the Corporation at more than 50 places in the areas under the Corporation of Coimbatore. The work has been completed in more than 20 places. Composting is being done at these centres in more than four places. Up to 900 tonnes of garbage is brought to the Vellalore landfill every day. It is noteworthy that bioremediation centres are being set up to control the amount of this waste.

For this project, cleaning staff in 100 wards in Coimbatore are collecting compostable and non-compostable garbage from houses. If more than 100 kg of rubbish is found in wedding halls and shopping malls, the Corporation has been ordered to manage the rubbish scientifically. These tasks are being intensified.

In the meantime, the Corporation has planned to remove the rubbish bins in public places as the rubbish will be sorted at homes.

According to a Corporation official, there are 300 rubbish bins in public places in the Coimbatore Corporation Central Zone. Of these, 100 garbage bins have been removed.

Biodegradable waste from the Central Zone is sent to the Micro Fertiliser Production Centre at Variety Hall Road.