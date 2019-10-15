Corporation school heads should ensure 100 per cent results in 10, +1 and + 2

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Corporation commissioner Shravan Kumar Jatavath today exhorted the heads of the Corporation schools to work hard to ensure cent per cent results in 10th, Plus one and Plus two examinations.

In a meeting held with the heads of the schools here, Jatavath said the teachers should ensure that the students get best coaching, so that 100 per cent results ensures in these classes.

The heads should inspect the quality of noon meals given to the students, he said and directed that the teachers and staff should be punctual.

Jatavath also stressed the need to have clean premises, without any water logging.