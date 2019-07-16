  • Download mobile app
16 Jul 2019, Edition - 1463, Tuesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • 12 dead in Mumbai building collapse.
  • India and Russia to sign logistics agreement in October.
  • Rebel Congress MLA Roshan Baig challenges his detainment by SIT in Karnataka high Court
  • The Delhi Police have arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist from Srinagar.
Travel

Coimbatore

Coimbatore : Corporation to inspect rainwater harvesting system in buildings

Covai Post Network

July 16, 2019

Coimbatore : The Corporation Commissioner and Special Officer Sravankumar Jatavath today directed his officials to inspect the erection of rainwater harvesting system in all the buildings of 100 wards.

The corporation has given a deadline of August 15 to erect the system in all the residences, government building, hostels and hotels and also private buildings.

In a meeting with the officials, Jatavath asked them to issue notices to those who are yet to erect such systems.

He also asked them to create awareness among the building owners regarding the need for having a rainwater harvesting system, through mobile van campaigns.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿