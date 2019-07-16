Coimbatore : Corporation to inspect rainwater harvesting system in buildings

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Corporation Commissioner and Special Officer Sravankumar Jatavath today directed his officials to inspect the erection of rainwater harvesting system in all the buildings of 100 wards.

The corporation has given a deadline of August 15 to erect the system in all the residences, government building, hostels and hotels and also private buildings.

In a meeting with the officials, Jatavath asked them to issue notices to those who are yet to erect such systems.

He also asked them to create awareness among the building owners regarding the need for having a rainwater harvesting system, through mobile van campaigns.