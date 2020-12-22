  • Download mobile app
22 Dec 2020
Corporation warns of disconnection if drinking water is pumped illegally

Covai Post Network

December 22, 2020

Officials have warned that drinking water connection will be permanently disconnected if an electric motor is fitted to the water connection in houses of areas that fall under the Coimbatore Corporation.

Corporation of Coimbatore supplies drinking water to households, courtesy, the Siruvani Dam and the Billur Drinking Water Project.

The Corporation administration has taken serious measures to prevent shortage of drinking water in the Coimbatore metropolitan area. As part of this, it plans to take action against those drawing illegal drinking water. Authorities are investigating to find those who use an electric motor fitted to the drinking water pipe and suck the water.

According to Corporation officials, it is illegal for those who have a drinking water connection in areas that fall under the Coimbatore Corporation to install an electric motor, connected to the drinking water pipe and draw water.

Corporation employees are inspecting homes in areas where drinking water is supplied. During the inspection, if it is found that the motor is illegally fitted to a drinking water connection, the connection will be permanently disconnected, officials warned.

