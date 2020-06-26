COVID-19 count rises in the Nilgiris

Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: Seven persons have been found to be infected with the Corono virus in the Nilgiris on Friday,according to an official press release issued here by the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya.

Of them there are two women aged 45 of New line.Manthada. They had reportedly come into secondary contact with the Public Relations Officer of a private company.A Male aged 18 of Kilcruzpet who had come into primary contact with the Officer has also been isolated.

Another 45 year old woman from Kilcruzpet and a man aged 58 from Aruvankadu have also been hospitalized.They too had come into secondary contact with the officer.

Another 35 year old man from RJD Mandi, Yellanhalli had also come into primary contact with the officer.

A 65 year old man from Indira colony,Kandhal who had been frequently travelling to other districts has also been identified for treatment.