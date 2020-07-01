  • Download mobile app
02 Jul 2020, Edition - 1815, Thursday
Coimbatore

Covid cases cross a century in the Nilgiris

Covai Post Network

July 1, 2020

Udhagamandalam: The total number of Covid infections in the Nilgiris went well over a 100 on Wednesday.

With 89 being the figure on Tuesday,as many as 18 cases were added today taking the total to 107.

Among the new cases the maximum was from Ketti and surroundings on account of the infections spread through secondary contact with the Public Relations Officer of a private company.
There were also one each from Porthihaada, Nondimedu, Kerbetta and Adhigaratty, according to an official statement issued by the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya.

