COVID infection forces closure of Tirupur North Station

North Police station in nearby Tirupur was

closed temporarily on Saturday, as the wife of a sub-inspector there tested positive.

The woman, also a sub-inspector of police, in Chennai, had come to Tirupur on June 24 on leave and her blood and swab temples, were taken the next day, along with that of her husband, police said.

While the woman was tested positive, her husband tested negative, following which the police station was closed early on Saturday.

The quarters, where the couple had stayed was also closed, even as the station and quarters were sprayed with disinfectants as a preventive

measure.

All the policemen attached to the station were also subjected to tests for Coronavirus infection.