  • Download mobile app
27 Jun 2020, Edition - 1810, Saturday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • No Covid deaths in 4 North East states so far: Government
  • Delhi recorded 3,460 fresh #COVID19 cases; government wants cameras in all Covid wards
Travel

Coimbatore

COVID infection forces closure of Tirupur North Station

Covai Post Network

June 27, 2020

North Police station in nearby Tirupur was
closed temporarily on Saturday, as the wife of a sub-inspector there tested positive.

The woman, also a sub-inspector of police, in Chennai, had come to Tirupur on June 24 on leave and her blood and swab temples, were taken the next day, along with that of her husband, police said.

While the woman was tested positive, her husband tested negative, following which the police station was closed early on Saturday.
The quarters, where the couple had stayed was also closed, even as the station and quarters were sprayed with disinfectants as a preventive
measure.

All the policemen attached to the station were also subjected to tests for Coronavirus infection.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿