Covid19 positive air passenger  will be added to Chennai cases, not Coimbatore

Coimbatore : A passenger, who had arrived here from Chennai by Air yesterday, was tested Covid-19 positive and shifted to ESI Hospital here for further treatment today.

Over 130 passengers had arrived from Chennai and Delhi yesterday after resumption of flights across the country and all the passengers had undergone test for coronavirus.

Swab test results had shown that a 24-year old man from Chennai tested positive and was immediately shifted to ESI Hospital.

Since the youth was working in the room service wing of a star hotel in Chennai, the case will be added to Chennai and not Coimbatore.

The remaining passengers were though tested negative, they are likely to be home quarantined for 14 days.

Meanwhile, there was no fresh case in Erode, Tirupur and Nilgiris.