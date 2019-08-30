  • Download mobile app
30 Aug 2019
Cow elephant dies of dehydration

Covai Post Network

August 30, 2019

Coimbatore : A 20-year old cow elephant died of dehydration on Friday, despite efforts by forest department to revive it at Mankaraion the outskirts.

Villagers noticed the elephant lying in a farm and informed the forest department officials who rushed there along with a veterinarian, police said.

Since a calf was standing near the elephant, the officials took time to provide treatment, only after driving it to the jungle.

The veterinarian and his team provided banana and jaggery to revive the elephant which died after some time.

Dehydration was said to be the cause of death and the carcass was taken for post mortem. Incidentally this is the fourth elephant dying in the range in the last one year.

