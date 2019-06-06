CPI MP-elect wants Centre to exempt TN from NEET

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Following the suicide of two girls over their failure to clear the NEET Medical entrance examination, CPI MP-elect from Tirupur, K Subbarayan Thursday demanded that the BJP-led government at the Centre should immediately exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET.

A 17-year-old girl, Rithushree had committed suicide by hanging in her house in Tirupur as she failed to qualify in the NEET yesterday,

As her body was handed over to the parents after postmortem in the Government hospital there, Subbarayan visited and paid his last respects this afternoon.

Later he expressed sorrow over the death of two girls in the State, who were very much hopeful of getting medical seats through NEET..

It was high time that the Centre exempted Tamil Nadu from NEET, he asserted and said all the 37 MPs will raise the issue in the Lok Sabha.

He also requested the State government to pay solatium to the bereaved parents and also provide a government job to the family.