  • Download mobile app
06 Jun 2019, Edition - 1423, Thursday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • RBI cuts repo rate by 25 basis point to 5.75 percent; stance changed to “accommodative” from “neutral”
  • Hong Kong court issues landmark ruling on benefits for gay couples
  • Fixing accident-prone 8,000 ‘black spots’ on priority list: Nitin Gadkari
Travel

Coimbatore

CPI MP-elect wants Centre to exempt TN from NEET

Covai Post Network

June 6, 2019

Coimbatore : Following the suicide of two girls over their failure to clear the NEET Medical entrance examination, CPI MP-elect from Tirupur, K Subbarayan Thursday demanded that the BJP-led government at the Centre should immediately exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET.

A 17-year-old girl, Rithushree had committed suicide by hanging in her house in Tirupur as she failed to qualify in the NEET yesterday,

As her body was handed over to the parents after postmortem in the Government hospital there, Subbarayan visited and paid his last respects this afternoon.

Later he expressed sorrow over the death of two girls in the State, who were very much hopeful of getting medical seats through NEET..

It was high time that the Centre exempted Tamil Nadu from NEET, he asserted and said all the 37 MPs will raise the issue in the Lok Sabha.

He also requested the State government to pay solatium to the bereaved parents and also provide a government job to the family.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿