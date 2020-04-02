CPI offers its premises in Coimbatore to accommodate coronavirus patients      

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Close on the heels of AITUC offering its 1,800 square feet premises for treating Coronavirus patients, its parent body, CPI today offered portion of its headquarters here for the same purpose.

CPI District Secretary, V S Sundaram handed over a letter offering the premises of Jeeva Illam on Syrian Church Road, to the district Collector, K Rajamani.

With the Centre and State governments taking measures to prevent the spread the virus and possible shortage of place to accommodate

the patients, CPI also taking efforts and offer its premises to treat the affected persons on its premises, Sundaram said.

There is 1,000 square feet space in the second floor, he said.