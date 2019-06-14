CPIM accuses Centre of imposing Hindi

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : CPIM MP-elect P R Natarajan Friday accused the BJP-led Centre of being hellbent on imposing HIndi on Tamil Nadu people.He said this was evident from the circular issued by Southern Railway to its employees to speak only in Hindi and English.

Though the circular was later withdrawn, after protests from various political parties, the intention itself was totally wrong and condemnable, Natarajan said.

Condemning the attitude of the Centre, Natarajan cited the incident of two trains coming on the same track in Thirumangalam on March 9, which was due to language problem among those in the control room.

A major accident due to language problem was averted and this was the first time in the history of Tamil Nadu, he said.

Natarajan also insisted on the continuation of the old pattern and the appointment of only those who know the local languages, which will help the development of Railways and also prevent the possible accidents.

The Centre should stop its stance of imposing Hindi on non-Hindi speaking States through backdoor, he said.