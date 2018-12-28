CPIM leaders prevented from meeting agitating farmers, reach venue amid protest

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : CPIM Tamil Nadu Secretary, G Balakrishnan and party senior leaders were Friday stopped from meeting farmers at Sultanpet who are agitating against the installation of high power lines in their fields, leading to protest by over 100 party workers against police.

Balakrishnan, along with former MP P R Natarajan and Former MLA, K C Karunakaran, had reached the venue to meet the farmers, who are on hunger strike, to extend solidarity to the issue.

However, police prevented them from going to the stage. However the workers accompanying him raised slogans against police, at one stage leading to arguments.

In the melee, Balakrishnan and others reached the venue and discussed the issue with the farmers.

Later talking to reporters Balakrishnan said that the State government should not not indulge in such tactics of preventing political leaders from meeting them.

Stating that the power lines were laid through underground cable, across the World and even in Chennai, he said that the Government, instead of terrorising the farmers, should take steps to protect them and their lands.