  • Download mobile app
28 Dec 2018, Edition - 1263, Friday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Centre clears 10,000 crores Gaganyaan Project, to send India’s 1st manned flight to space by 2022
  • Tata chairman N Chandrasekaran’s New Year message to staff: 2019 will bring macro challenges
  • Ahmedabad: Fire breaks out at ISRO, 5 fire tenders rushed to the spot
  • It should be investigated: Subramanian Swamy, BJP MP
  • Yogi Adityanath orders FIR against personal secretaries caught in sting operation
  • Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day; Session to begin on Monday
Travel

Coimbatore

CPIM leaders prevented from meeting agitating farmers, reach venue amid protest

Covai Post Network

December 28, 2018

Coimbatore : CPIM Tamil Nadu Secretary, G Balakrishnan and party senior leaders were Friday stopped from meeting farmers at Sultanpet who are agitating against the installation of high power lines in their fields, leading to protest by over 100 party workers against police.

Balakrishnan, along with former MP P R Natarajan and Former MLA, K C Karunakaran, had reached the venue to meet the farmers, who are on hunger strike, to extend solidarity to the issue.

However, police prevented them from going to the stage. However the workers accompanying him raised slogans against police, at one stage leading to arguments.

In the melee, Balakrishnan and others reached the venue and discussed the issue with the farmers.

Later talking to reporters Balakrishnan said that the State government should not not indulge in such tactics of preventing political leaders from meeting them.

Stating that the power lines were laid through underground cable, across the World and even in Chennai, he said that the Government, instead of terrorising the farmers, should take steps to protect them and their lands.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿