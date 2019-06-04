  • Download mobile app
04 Jun 2019
Coimbatore

CPIM MP urges collector to solve acute water problem on warfooting

Covai Post Network

June 4, 2019

Coimbatore : MP-elect, P R Natarajan today urged the district administration to take steps on war footing to solve water problem being faced by the people across the city.

Natarajan who met the collector, K Rajamani, later told reporters that due to scanty rainfall the entire city and district is facing acute water shortage, particularly for drinking water.

Administration should arrange water tankers to the areas, which did not receive drinking water through pipeline, he said.

Acting on the requests from the residents of Jeevanagar, he said that he had asked the collector not to shift the residents from there, as the matter is pending before the court.

Natarajan also.said that he will meet the railway authorities on the need to have a sub-way in Peelamedu.

