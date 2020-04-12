CPIM requests to utilise Chengalpet facility to tide over pharma device shortage

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : CPIM MP, P R Natarajan Sunday requested the Centre to utilise the Public Sector facility in Chengalpattu n Tamil Nadu to tideover the pharma device shortage.

In identical letters to the secretaries of Ministry of health and family welfare and Ministry of Home Affairs, Natarajan said that Department of Pharmaceuticals secretary had warned about the shortage of pharmaceutical devices.

The irony is that there is shortage of devices on one hand and on the other hand there is a public sector facility in Chengalpattu, having all

capability to produce the devices much needed for the detection of Covid 19 but not utilised by the Centre and State governments, Natarajan, representing Coimbatore, said.

Stating that public funded facility being kept idle at a time of crisis was causing great worry, he said that. the Centre should come forward to ensure that the facility was granted necessary licence, adequately funded and all support provided for optimal utilisation of the Public Sector Enterprise.

HLL Biotech Limited (HBL) is a 100 per cent subsidary of HLL Lifecare Limited estabilished an Integrated Vaccine Complex with the State of Art imbibed with cGMP (current Goods Manfacturing Practices) in Chengalpattu near Chennai.

Having good infrastructure and with a total area of around 100 acres it has on its role excellent scientists and technicians, who are fully

geared to combat Coved 19 with much needed Hand Sanitizers, Viral Transport Media and R & D,

he said.

HBL has got the license to manfacture 20,000 litres per month disinfectant with alchol ingradien and has supplied 6,000 litres of Hand Sanitizers to Kerala.

With the number of Covid 19 positive cases increasing daily, the Centre WHO, ICMR and everyone insists on detection and isolation to combat the crisis, he said.

The HBL is in the know how of Viral Transport Medium (VTM) and its application for license is pending with Drug Control Authorities and VTM is important for taking naso-pharyngeal swabs from suspected infected persons and transport to laboratories where detection test (RT-PCR) are done, Natarajan said.

This will go a long way combating Covid 19 and HBL requires necessary support from Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and ICMR), Natarajan said.