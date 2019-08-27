  • Download mobile app
27 Aug 2019
CPM, DMK MPs held for protest against property tax hike

Covai Post Network

August 27, 2019

Coimbatore : Two MPs, PR Natarajan of CPM and Shanmugasundaram of DMK, were among those arrested in Kuniyamuthur in the city on Tuesday while attempting to stage a demonstration demanding that the corporation withdraw the doubling of property tax from April 2018.

Despite opposition from the public and political parties, the corporation raised the tax for all residential and commercial buildings three months ago and started collecting arrears from April 2018.

As part of exerting pressure on the Corporation for withdrawal, major Opposition parties are organising protest demonstrations in the city.

Natarajan and Shanmughasundaram led the demonstration in Kuniyamuthur in which nearly 300 workers participated and raised slogans.

They also demanded that the corporation withdraw the 26-year Rs 3,200-crore contract given to a French firm Suez for 24X7 supply of drinking water to all the wards of the city, works for which have already begun.

As there was no no permission to hold the demonstration, the MPs and 300 workers of DMK, CPM and Congress were arrested.

Similarly, DMK Singanallur legislator N Karthik led a demonstration with due permission, in front of South Taluk office in the city and had a participation of nearly 1,200 DMK workers.

﻿